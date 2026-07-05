Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,324 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $62,474,000 after buying an additional 134,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $104.74 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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