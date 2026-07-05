Keybank National Association OH Takes $4.11 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,682 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MRSH opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.60 and a twelve month high of $216.32. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $203.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSH

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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