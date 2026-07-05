Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,946 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,786 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,919 shares of the company's stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,655 shares of the company's stock worth $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $137.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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