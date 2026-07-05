Leonteq Securities AG Sells 12,801 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Leonteq Securities AG cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,801 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Vertiv were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vertiv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $300.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.17. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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