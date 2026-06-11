Saturna Capital Corp Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Saturna Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,515 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

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Amphenol Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:APH opened at $149.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $138.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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