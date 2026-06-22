SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 509,092 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,612 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Prologis worth $145,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $1,589,125,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 999.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 11,228,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,433,460,000 after buying an additional 10,207,267 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Prologis by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $978,461,000 after buying an additional 2,038,329 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 8,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $203,741,000 after buying an additional 1,576,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after buying an additional 1,258,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $140.63 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business's 50-day moving average is $142.91 and its 200-day moving average is $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Prologis from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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