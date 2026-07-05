Strs Ohio Buys 23,996 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,996 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $237.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $189.03 and a 1 year high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.Packaging Corporation of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is 72.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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