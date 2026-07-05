Strs Ohio Has $20.68 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $273.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $272.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $258.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.82 and a 52-week high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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