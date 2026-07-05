Strs Ohio Sells 11,230 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $19,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Transdigm Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,702,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,258,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,266,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,591,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,518.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock worth $52,625,524 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.1%

TDG opened at $1,349.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,241.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here