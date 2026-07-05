Strs Ohio Sells 2,009 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,121 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Sandisk were worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sandisk by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,253,728,000 after acquiring an additional 904,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandisk by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $866,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $825,608,000 after purchasing an additional 828,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $705,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,889,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sandisk announced it has started production of its 10th-generation 3D flash memory with Kioxia at the Kitakami plant, and separately said it is sampling BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND. Both updates point to higher density, better power efficiency, and more capacity for data-center and AI workloads. Article Title Article Title

Sandisk announced it has started production of its 10th-generation 3D flash memory with Kioxia at the Kitakami plant, and separately said it is sampling BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND. Both updates point to higher density, better power efficiency, and more capacity for data-center and AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive on Sandisk, with China Renaissance lifting its price target sharply on strong AI storage demand and Bank of America raising its target to $2,500 while keeping a buy rating. Article Title

Analysts remained constructive on Sandisk, with China Renaissance lifting its price target sharply on strong AI storage demand and Bank of America raising its target to $2,500 while keeping a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from several outlets says the recent selloff may be a pullback after a huge first-half rally, with some investors viewing the weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a change in the underlying growth thesis. Article Title

Commentary from several outlets says the recent selloff may be a pullback after a huge first-half rally, with some investors viewing the weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a change in the underlying growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat’s week-in-review noted Sandisk as a poster child for tech-sector volatility, reflecting how much the stock can swing on sector rotation and sentiment shifts. Article Title

MarketBeat’s week-in-review noted Sandisk as a poster child for tech-sector volatility, reflecting how much the stock can swing on sector rotation and sentiment shifts. Negative Sentiment: Sandisk shares have been hit by a broader selloff in AI chip and memory stocks as investors rotate toward AI software, and some reports also cite profit-taking and memory supply-glut fears. Article Title Article Title

Sandisk shares have been hit by a broader selloff in AI chip and memory stocks as investors rotate toward AI software, and some reports also cite profit-taking and memory supply-glut fears. Negative Sentiment: Insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a routine filing but still a mild caution flag for sentiment. Article Title

Sandisk Price Performance

SNDK opened at $1,745.00 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39. The company has a market capitalization of $258.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,650.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $942.09.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,684.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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