Strs Ohio Sells 3,512 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,338 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock worth $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 32,607.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 489,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,497 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.73.

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $372.95 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.76 and a fifty-two week high of $410.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $373.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here