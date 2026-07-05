Strs Ohio Sells 41,716 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,148 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,716 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $21,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,567 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.20.

Read Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm's fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Saccaro bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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