Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,741 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 105,942 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.55% of Burlington Stores worth $111,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

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Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE BURL opened at $336.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $321.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.38. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.52 and a 12 month high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $469,073.02. This represents a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,795 shares of company stock worth $10,363,760. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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