Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,861 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $631.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $263.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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