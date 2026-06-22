WMS Group LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WMS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,636 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. NVIDIA comprises 2.0% of WMS Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $142.03 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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