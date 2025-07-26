Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Issues Earnings Results

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Ikena Oncology Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 445,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,726. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Ikena Oncology's stock is set to reverse split on Monday, July 28th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 25th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ikena Oncology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA - Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,464 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Ikena Oncology worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company's stock.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

