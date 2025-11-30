Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Promising Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flags five entertainment stocks to watch: Walt Disney (DIS), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Verizon (VZ), Sea (SE), and Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), which had the highest dollar trading volume among peers in recent days.
  • Investors should focus on drivers like audience growth, content/IP strength, advertising and subscription revenue, and seasonality, because entertainment stocks can be highly volatile due to changing consumer tastes and production costs.
  • Disney is highlighted for near-term attention after recent share weakness ahead of earnings, with potential catalysts including a possible YouTube TV truce and an improving 2026 outlook under CEO Bob Iger.
  • Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney.

Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Verizon Communications, SEA, and Flutter Entertainment are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is creating, distributing, or monetizing content and experiences—such as film and TV studios, streaming services, music labels, gaming companies, theme parks, and live-event promoters. Investors evaluate these stocks based on factors like audience growth, content slate and intellectual property, advertising and subscription revenue, seasonal demand, and high volatility tied to changing consumer tastes and production costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

See Also

Should You Invest $1,000 in Walt Disney Right Now?

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
Larry’s Unexpected Black Friday Move
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025
NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
By Thomas Hughes | November 24, 2025
7 Travel Stocks to Buy Before the Holidays
7 Travel Stocks to Buy Before the Holidays
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines