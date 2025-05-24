Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Sell

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

