Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 28.06% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $70.28 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $90.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,028.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,614,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 290,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,091 shares of company stock worth $6,137,725 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

