Best Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Core Scientific logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights three blockchain stocks to watch by recent dollar trading volume: Core Scientific (CORZ), Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), and Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR).
  • Core Scientific and Bitdeer are mining-and-hosting-focused firms offering data‑center mining, hosting services and hash‑rate products while also mining for their own accounts.
  • Figure builds blockchain-based capital‑markets infrastructure for lending, trading and digital‑asset services, and investors use blockchain stocks to gain crypto exposure without owning coins, but face company-specific and regulatory risks.
  • Five stocks we like better than Core Scientific.

Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Figure Technology Solutions are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business revolves around developing, providing, or using blockchain technology—or that derive significant revenue from blockchain-related activities (for example, cryptocurrency miners, exchanges, blockchain software developers, or firms offering blockchain-based services). Stock market investors buy these shares to gain exposure to the potential growth of blockchain and crypto ecosystems without owning cryptocurrencies directly, while taking on company-specific, market, and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

