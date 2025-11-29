Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Best Fintech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener names five fintechs to watch — Rocket Companies (RKT), Kaspi.kz (KSPI), FinVolution/PPDAI (FINV), UP Fintech (TIGR), and LexinFintech (LX) — which recently had the highest dollar trading volume among fintech stocks.
  • Fintech shares can offer high growth tied to technology adoption but carry sector-specific risks including regulatory uncertainty, cybersecurity threats, and greater valuation volatility.
  • Rocket Companies is highlighted as a diversified fintech holding operating Rocket Mortgage, title and settlement services via Amrock, Rocket Homes real-estate services, and Rocket Loans personal lending in the U.S. and Canada.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, PPDAI Group, UP Fintech, and LexinFintech are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that build or use digital technology to provide financial services — for example, payment processors, digital banks, online lenders, robo-advisors, insurtech firms, and blockchain-related businesses. For investors, these stocks often offer high growth potential tied to technology adoption and market disruption but also carry sector-specific risks like regulatory uncertainty, cybersecurity threats, and greater valuation volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

PPDAI Group (FINV)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FINV

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

LexinFintech (LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LX

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Companies Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Companies wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 Cover
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
The best $19 you'll ever spend
The best $19 you'll ever spend
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
The best $19 you'll ever spend
The best $19 you'll ever spend
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025
NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
By Thomas Hughes | November 24, 2025
3 Growth Stocks Under $20 with Serious Upside
3 Growth Stocks Under $20 with Serious Upside
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Markets Are Sliding: Where to Find Opportunity
Markets Are Sliding: Where to Find Opportunity
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines