Best Shipping Stocks Worth Watching - July 26th

Shopify, Blackstone, United Parcel Service, Carrier Global, Etsy, Canadian National Railway, and Rio Tinto are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies that own and operate vessels for the transportation of goods by sea. Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight rates and shipping capacity. Investors track these stocks to gain exposure to trends in international commerce and maritime logistics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $124.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,934,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,647. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock's 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.96. 3,595,256 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.68. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,731. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,481. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.46. 3,819,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,180. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. Etsy has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.11. 2,954,203 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The business's fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25.

