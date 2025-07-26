Free Trial
Best Waste Management Stocks To Follow Now - July 26th

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Investors should focus on three key companies in the waste management sector: Halliburton, Waste Management, and Rockwell Automation, as they are currently experiencing high trading volumes.
  • Waste Management, Inc. has a market cap of $92.39 billion and operates across the U.S. and Canada, offering essential environmental services and handling both residential and commercial waste.
  • Halliburton's stock showed a trading increase, reaching $22.47 with significant trading volume, while Rockwell Automation's shares climbed to $358.87, reflecting investor interest in the industrial automation segment.
Halliburton, Waste Management, and Rockwell Automation are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks represent the equity shares of companies engaged in the collection, transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of solid and hazardous waste. These investments give shareholders exposure to firms providing essential sanitation and environmental services, which often benefit from stable, regulated demand and growing emphasis on sustainability and resource recovery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.47. 15,727,914 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,436,213. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,502. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $231.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $358.87. 642,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.75 and a 200-day moving average of $289.80. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38.

