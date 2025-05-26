Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now - May 26th

MARA, CleanSpark, and Riot Platforms are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin—whether by mining the cryptocurrency, providing related hardware or services, or holding significant amounts of Bitcoin as an asset. Investing in these stocks offers a regulated, equity-based way to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without buying the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $14.76. 46,996,250 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,117,067. MARA has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 6.82.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.36. 25,551,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,306,611. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 4.36.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.55. 22,963,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,462,744. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 4.74.

