Bitcoin Stocks To Research - May 25th

MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, Iris Energy, Hut 8, and Core Scientific are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses revolve around bitcoin—whether through mining operations (e.g., Marathon Digital), exchange and custody services (e.g., Coinbase), or holding bitcoin on their balance sheets (e.g., MicroStrategy). By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements and the broader cryptocurrency market without owning the digital asset itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 46,996,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,117,067. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,551,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306,611. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 22,963,891 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,462,744. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 42,857,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,572,880. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 14,973,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,215,075. The company's 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Shares of Hut 8 stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 7,161,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,491,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,321,765. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

