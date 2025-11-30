21,170 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 754.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 4.3%

SOFI stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business's revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $273,286.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,004,848.62. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here