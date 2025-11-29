Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.4% of Giverny Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $41,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $265.52 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Analog Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $249.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $281.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,496. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here