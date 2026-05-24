Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,293 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after buying an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $426.01 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 390.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Article Title

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Article Title

Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Article Title

SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Article Title

Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched and that FSD still faces execution questions, with critics saying the technology is not yet ready to justify the stock’s premium. Article Title

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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