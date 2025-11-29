Colonial Trust Advisors Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 5,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors' holdings in Analog Devices were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $249.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $281.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ADI opened at $265.52 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $239.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $265.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

