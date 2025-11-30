Dilation Capital Management LP Makes New $11.82 Million Investment in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Dilation Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,710 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $11,819,000. Celestica accounts for about 6.3% of Dilation Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dilation Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Celestica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Celestica by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,486 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,606 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 2.2% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 150,422 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Celestica from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Celestica stock opened at $343.79 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $363.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Celestica's revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,050,020. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

