Free Trial
Ends Tomorrow: 5 Weeks of MarketBeat All Access for $5
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Claim the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Dilation Capital Management LP Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Nebius Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dilation Capital Management bought 80,790 shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) in Q2 — a roughly $4.47 million stake that represents about 2.4% of the fund's portfolio and its 18th-largest holding.
  • Several large institutions also initiated big positions (e.g., Orbis Allan Gray ~$331.5M, Accel Leaders ~$96.7M, Invesco ~$73.8M), lifting institutional ownership to about 21.9%.
  • Analysts show an overall Buy consensus with a $144.71 average target, while NBIS trades near $94.87 with a $23.89B market cap and a negative P/E (-123.2).
  • Five stocks we like better than Nebius Group.

Dilation Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. Nebius Group accounts for about 2.4% of Dilation Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIS shares. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Up 0.2%

NBIS stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.20 and a beta of 3.29. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Nebius Group

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nebius Group Right Now?

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

7 Tiny Stocks with HUGE
7 Tiny Stocks with HUGE "Buy the Dip" Potential
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Brutal Market Collapse—Which Stocks to Buy on the Dip, Which to Avoid
Brutal Market Collapse—Which Stocks to Buy on the Dip, Which to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Ways AI Is Creating Massive Profits — and the Stocks to Watch
5 Ways AI Is Creating Massive Profits — and the Stocks to Watch
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines