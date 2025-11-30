Dilation Capital Management LP Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Dilation Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. Nebius Group accounts for about 2.4% of Dilation Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIS shares. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.71.

NBIS stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.20 and a beta of 3.29. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

