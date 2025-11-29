F m Investments LLC Invests $4.08 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

F m Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $512.94 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $520.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $452.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.12. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is 11.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

