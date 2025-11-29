F m Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $324,234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,580,000 after purchasing an additional 854,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $74,789,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,980,000 after buying an additional 284,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company's stock.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $243.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $258.17 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $246.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $262.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Cboe Global Markets's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets's payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

