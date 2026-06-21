First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Purchased by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 10,575.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in First Solar were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in First Solar by 6.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Glj Research lowered shares of First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $314.43 to $207.82 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock opened at $257.70 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.26 and a 1 year high of $320.95.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. First Solar had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.73%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 10,628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,929,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,557,075.20. The trade was a 30.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 582 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,241,750. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,105 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

See Also

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