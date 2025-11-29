Gator Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco by 55.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 45.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.Invesco's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Invesco's payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Invesco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a "positive" rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.63.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $660,392.60. The trade was a 77.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,523.52. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

