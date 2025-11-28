Korea Investment CORP Purchases 644,504 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 1,400.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,521 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 644,504 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $62,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,590,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,467.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,152,716 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $824,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Argus began coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

