Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,782 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,473 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 56,610 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,970,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of -154.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently -404.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

