PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB - Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,654,000 after purchasing an additional 254,348 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 525,022 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,102,000 after buying an additional 282,785 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 48.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,431,000 after acquiring an additional 167,047 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $37,249,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 312,640 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $46,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $127.59 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.55.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.04 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

