Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 11,892 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Tesla were worth $27,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. China Renaissance decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Article Title

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Article Title

Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Article Title

SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Article Title

Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched and that FSD still faces execution questions, with critics saying the technology is not yet ready to justify the stock’s premium. Article Title

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $426.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 390.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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