State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,295 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Synopsys worth $77,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,480,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 106.0% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 645,895 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $331,137,000 after purchasing an additional 332,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $739,857,000 after buying an additional 313,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research raised Synopsys from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $556.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $409.68 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.86 and a 200 day moving average of $508.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

