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Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $256,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
May 24, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its Tesla stake by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, ending with just 570 shares valued at about $256,000 after selling 19,389 shares.
  • Institutional ownership of Tesla remains high at 66.20%, while several other investors opened or increased small positions in the stock during recent quarters.
  • Wall Street remains mixed on Tesla: analysts currently show an average “Hold” rating with a consensus price target of $395.20, even as recent commentary highlights both growth catalysts like FSD and concerns over valuation and execution.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tesla.

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched and that FSD still faces execution questions, with critics saying the technology is not yet ready to justify the stock’s premium. Article Title

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $426.01 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.83, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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