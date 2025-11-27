Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Invests $398,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company's stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $474.53.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $514.67 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $447.58 and its 200-day moving average is $404.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $520.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

