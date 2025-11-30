Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Holdings Increased by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,561 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,259,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $285,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 57.2% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $292.00 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $290.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

