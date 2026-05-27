Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Employees Retirement System of Texas' portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Tesla were worth $179,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $433.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.23 and a 200-day moving average of $416.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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