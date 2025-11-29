Free Trial
Tsai Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Mettler-Toledo International logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tsai Capital Corp bought a new stake of 1,855 shares in Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) in Q2, valued at about $2.18 million and representing roughly 1.6% of Tsai’s portfolio (its 24th largest holding).
  • Wall Street consensus is a “Hold” with a consensus target price of $1,406.50, although several analysts have recently raised price targets into the $1,275–$1,600 range.
  • The stock is highly institutionally owned (about 95.07%), while insiders have sold a total of 19,565 shares worth roughly $28.68 million in the past three months (insiders now own 1.94%).
Tsai Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.6% of Tsai Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,406.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,476.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,525.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,368.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,273.23.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total value of $679,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 311 shares in the company, valued at $445,840.27. This represents a 60.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total value of $2,758,210.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,696,789.76. This trade represents a 26.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

