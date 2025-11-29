United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC - Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,696 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 50,925 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMC. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 113,172 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,663 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Get UMC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded United Microelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on UMC

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. United Microelectronics Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Microelectronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Microelectronics wasn't on the list.

While United Microelectronics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here