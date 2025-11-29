Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 10,811 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG - Free Report) by 149.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 834.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 701 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $31,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities's payout ratio is presently 56.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Essential Utilities from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

