Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 12,748 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,512 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VICI Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VICI Properties wasn't on the list.

While VICI Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here