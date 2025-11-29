Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,603 Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company's stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,985,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,168,000 after buying an additional 615,314 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Equitable by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,315 shares of the company's stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 3,555.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,932 shares of the company's stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company's stock.

Equitable Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EQH stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The company's revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Equitable's dividend payout ratio is presently -39.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitable to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equitable from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.18.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $293,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,956,370.24. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,991,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,573,932. This trade represents a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 176,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,760,599 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

