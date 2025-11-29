Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 10,361 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,138 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Datadog were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 13.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company's stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,534 shares of the company's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $160.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average of $141.92. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 517.02, a PEG ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.38.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 404,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $80,699,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,656.40. This represents a 96.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,419,003 shares of company stock valued at $243,371,866 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

